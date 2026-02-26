NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

NVIDIA stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.86. 213,411,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,766,734. The company has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

