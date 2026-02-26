Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.9350, but opened at $1.78. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 16,030 shares.

DYLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deep Yellow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

