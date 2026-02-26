Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KGS stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.31. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 245.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,593,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,485 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,271,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,756,000 after buying an additional 1,339,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,916,000 after buying an additional 806,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,061,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

