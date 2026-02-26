Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Hayward updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.820-0.860 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Hayward’s conference call:

Hayward beat expectations in Q4 and FY2025 with net sales up 7%, adjusted EBITDA up 8% for the year, record 48% gross margin , adjusted diluted EPS up 15% to $0.77, and reduced net leverage to 1.9x , driven by aftermarket strength and cash generation.

, adjusted diluted EPS up 15% to $0.77, and reduced net leverage to , driven by aftermarket strength and cash generation. 2026 guidance calls for approximately 4% net sales growth, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.82–$0.86 (6%–12% growth), and roughly $200M of free cash flow, with ~ $40M in CapEx to modernize U.S. operations.

The company is scaling its OmniX ecosystem—now standard on new variable speed pumps and gas heaters—and launched new products (4HP pumps, TrackJet cleaner, ColorLogic lights) to pursue upgrades across an estimated 3.5M under?automated U.S. pools, reinforcing its aftermarket-driven model (~85% of sales).

Management increased investments in R&D (+6%), sales/customer initiatives, AI-enabled service tools, and Hayward hubs, and incurred higher variable compensation and one?time legal costs in Q4, which compressed adjusted EBITDA margin but are presented as strategic, longer?term growth levers.

Tariff/supply?chain actions reduced China exposure from ~10% to ~3%, but reshoring adds incremental cost (~$5–6M, ~1.5% of cost of sales); management says this is covered in guidance but it remains a margin risk if trade policy or costs shift further.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus — Hayward reported roughly $0.29 EPS (beats ~$0.28 est.) and revenue of about $349.4M (above ~$332.8M), with revenue up ~6.8% year-over-year; this underpins the immediate bullish move.

Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 guidance — management set EPS guidance of $0.82–$0.86 (above the prior consensus ~$0.80) and revenue guidance near $1.2B, signaling confidence in demand and supporting forward valuation.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifted — Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" and raised its price target to $19.50 (up from $19.00), implying material upside versus the current share level and adding third?party validation to the beats and guidance.

Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and detail — the earnings call transcript and slide deck provide additional color on demand drivers and margin dynamics; useful for investors assessing guidance credibility and margin sustainability.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage — multiple outlets (Investing.com, Seeking Alpha) highlight the beat and aftermarket strength questions; these pieces consolidate sentiment but don't add new fundamental information.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

