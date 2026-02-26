Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2030 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2030 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.800-5.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.5%

SRE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,380. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $97.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Sempra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and management raised long?term earnings outlook — Sempra reported $1.28 EPS, beating the $1.12 consensus, and issued an upbeat 2030 EPS outlook that signals higher long?term earnings power, which supports upside to multiple and investor confidence. Zacks Article

Q4 EPS beat and management raised long?term earnings outlook — Sempra reported $1.28 EPS, beating the $1.12 consensus, and issued an upbeat 2030 EPS outlook that signals higher long?term earnings power, which supports upside to multiple and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management raised five?year capital plan (16% increase to $65B) to accelerate grid modernization and infrastructure investment — higher capex supports future regulated returns and growth in utility and transmission earnings. Reuters Article

Management raised five?year capital plan (16% increase to $65B) to accelerate grid modernization and infrastructure investment — higher capex supports future regulated returns and growth in utility and transmission earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $101, which can help lift investor sentiment and buying interest. InsiderMonkey Article

Analyst support — Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $101, which can help lift investor sentiment and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Updated multi?year guidance — Sempra provided FY2026 (4.80–5.30 EPS), FY2027 (5.10–5.70 EPS) and FY2030 (6.70–7.50 EPS) ranges. These establish a clearer growth path but contain wide ranges that leave some near?term uncertainty about the cadence of earnings. See company release and slide deck for details. Slide Deck / Press Release

Updated multi?year guidance — Sempra provided FY2026 (4.80–5.30 EPS), FY2027 (5.10–5.70 EPS) and FY2030 (6.70–7.50 EPS) ranges. These establish a clearer growth path but contain wide ranges that leave some near?term uncertainty about the cadence of earnings. See company release and slide deck for details. Neutral Sentiment: Full?year 2025 results mixed — On a GAAP basis 2025 earnings were lower than 2024, but adjusted results showed modest growth year?over?year; investors should parse one?time items versus underlying regulated earnings. PR Newswire Release

Full?year 2025 results mixed — On a GAAP basis 2025 earnings were lower than 2024, but adjusted results showed modest growth year?over?year; investors should parse one?time items versus underlying regulated earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and cash concerns — Q4 revenue missed consensus ($3.75B vs. $3.82B) and the company reported lower profits and tighter cash levels, which short?term investors may view as a warning on near?term cash flow and margins. Zacks Article

Revenue and cash concerns — Q4 revenue missed consensus ($3.75B vs. $3.82B) and the company reported lower profits and tighter cash levels, which short?term investors may view as a warning on near?term cash flow and margins. Negative Sentiment: Notable rise in short interest — Short interest jumped ~30% in February, which can pressure the stock if sentiment sours or fuel volatility via short covering. (Data provided in news feed.)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 519,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after buying an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.