Derwent London (LON:DLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 98.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%.

Here are the key takeaways from Derwent London’s conference call:

Derwent will accelerate capital recycling with a target to dispose up to £1 billion over three years and redeploy proceeds into selective developments, acquisitions or potential share buybacks while keeping net debt/EBITDA below 9.5x.

Management expects 2026 EPRA earnings to be slightly down overall (H1 ~£0.42–£0.44, H2 ~£0.52) but forecasts earnings growth in 2027 (+5–10% vs 2025) and a material rise by 2030 (modelled at +25–30% ) as rental reversion and project completions feed through.

Execution on developments and leasing is strong: 25 Baker Street and Network W1 are delivering rents materially above appraisal, asset management generated a record ~£59m of income in 2025, and the leasing pipeline includes £14.4m under offer supporting near-term cash flow.

Refinancing is complete and all debt will be unsecured after Q1, with liquidity of ~£627m and net debt/EBITDA reduced to ~9x, but average interest rates rose (2025 average ~3.8%) which partially offsets the balance-sheet strength.

Management cites an improving London office market—tight supply, strong occupier demand and rising investment liquidity—and has raised 2026 ERV guidance to +4%–+7%, which underpins the company's growth case.

LON DLN traded down GBX 73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,757. 492,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,823.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,754.85.

DLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,236 to GBX 2,296 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,100 in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,228.67.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt.

