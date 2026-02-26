Short Interest in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Increases By 178.6%

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,045 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the January 29th total of 3,247 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GQI. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GQI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 3,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4736 dividend. This is an increase from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

