Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 8,938 shares.The stock last traded at $0.92 and had previously closed at $1.0250.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sharp to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sharp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Sharp Stock Down 1.5%
Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sharp had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About Sharp
Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.
The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.
