Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Short Interest Up 171.5% in February

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,622 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the January 29th total of 28,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,855 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLCO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,919. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

