Gattaca (LON:GATC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 and last traded at GBX 124.42, with a volume of 120869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.

Gattaca Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.02. The company has a market capitalization of £38.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Gattaca alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gattaca

In other Gattaca news, insider Oliver Whittaker sold 16,911 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £15,219.90. Also, insider Matt Wragg sold 41,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £37,494.90. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gattaca Company Profile

STEM talent partners of choice since 1984.

For over 35 years, Gattaca has been helping clients across the world grow by solving their biggest talent challenges.

From contingent recruitment to managed service packages such as our comprehensive RPO offerings, we combine top-tier teams with top-tier tech to deliver award-winning, personalised service on a global scale.

Our purpose is clear – “To provide the skills needed to build a better future – one job at a time.”

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.