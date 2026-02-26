Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 851 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the January 29th total of 311 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 237,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA CUT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

