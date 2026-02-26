Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,900 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the January 29th total of 7,979 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA RSPU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $549.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

