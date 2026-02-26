ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Short Interest Update

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 420 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 29th total of 1,656 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HTEC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,002.79 and a beta of 1.11. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 97.0%. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF’s payout ratio is presently -558.97%.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA:HTEC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.00% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

