Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) Drops By 72.8%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 119 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 29th total of 438 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:XHYT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $34.34. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. XHYT was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

