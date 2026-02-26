SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Short Interest Update

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,072 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the January 29th total of 269,670 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,854. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 146,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries. WIP was launched on Mar 13, 2008 and is managed by State Street.

