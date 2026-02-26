JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $115.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.93.

Target Stock Down 1.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $114.77. 5,923,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.64. Target has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,690,262,000 after purchasing an additional 286,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,692,265,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,194,000 after acquiring an additional 561,898 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,507,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $587,903,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

