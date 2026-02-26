Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $905.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

