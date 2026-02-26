NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ) Plans $0.37 Dividend

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

NestYield Visionary ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EGGQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 2,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

NestYield Visionary ETF Company Profile

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a concentrated US large-cap equity portfolio, alongside options-based income strategies. Equity exposure may be held directly or collateralized synthetic positions EGGQ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

Dividend History for NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ)

