NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ) Plans $0.37 Dividend

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

NestYield Visionary ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EGGQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 2,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

NestYield Visionary ETF Company Profile

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a concentrated US large-cap equity portfolio, alongside options-based income strategies. Equity exposure may be held directly or collateralized synthetic positions EGGQ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

