Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.75 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.
Here are the key takeaways from Baldwin Insurance Group’s conference call:
- AI as an enabler — Management argues AI will amplify winners, not replace them, because Baldwin’s embedded distribution and proprietary products (Westwood, Coverage Navigator, MSI) plus early AI integration create a durable moat and have already delivered productivity gains such as digital agents binding policies.
- Profitability expansion — Adjusted EBITDA rose 10% in Q4 to $69.6M and full-year adjusted EBITDA grew 9% to $341.5M, with adjusted diluted EPS up 11% for the year, reflecting margin expansion and operating leverage despite revenue headwinds.
- Revenue headwinds and GAAP loss — Q4 total organic revenue growth was only 3% (core commissions +5%) and the company posted a GAAP net loss of $43.7M, driven by timing-related declines (22% drop in profit-sharing), Medicare disruption, the QBE builder transition, and an IS revenue-recognition procedural change.
- CAC and partnerships / capital actions — Baldwin closed CAC, OBE and Capstone (?$350M pro forma revenue), expects ~ $400M revenue and ~$110M adjusted EBITDA in 2026 post-synergies (targeting $43M cost synergies with ~$25M already actioned), and the board authorized a $250M opportunistic share repurchase program.
- Guidance and balance sheet — 2026 guidance calls for $2.01–$2.05B revenue, adjusted EBITDA $460–$480M and mid-single-digit organic growth that should accelerate to double digits by Q4, while leverage sits at 4.1x after a $600M term loan increase; execution of synergies and market rate/exposure trends will determine actual outcomes.
Shares of NASDAQ BWIN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,376.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 619,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 577,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.
Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.
Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.
