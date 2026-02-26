ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.950-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. ICF International also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.550-1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get ICF International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

ICF International Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.72. 312,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. ICF International has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business had revenue of $443.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.90 million. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth $246,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1,392.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 5,229.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.