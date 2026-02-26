Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 8.2% increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $50.93.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less. FLDB was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

