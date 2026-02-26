US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:TBIL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve. TBIL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

