US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1397 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1%
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $50.09.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- The free stock picks nobody’s talking about
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.