US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1397 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1%

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve. UTRE was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by US Benchmark Series.

