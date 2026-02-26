SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of USDX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 161,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

See Also

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options. USDX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

