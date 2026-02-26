F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.0% increase from F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA ZTWO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust owned approximately 3.08% of F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The F/M 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (ZTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of equally weighted US investment grade corporate bonds with remaining term maturities of approximately two years. ZTWO was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by F/m Investments.

