Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group was given a new $94.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $116.00 to $106.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $109.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $85.00 to $86.00.

1/14/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $112.00 to $109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $115.00 to $116.00.

12/29/2025 – T. Rowe Price Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.92%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

