Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Verneuil Vanina De Sells 13,700 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $134,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,483.24. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Verneuil Vanina De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Verneuil Vanina De sold 3,117 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,705.01.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Verneuil Vanina De sold 4,445 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $33,115.25.
NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 21,297,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.
- Positive Sentiment: Astellas collaboration materially derisks VIR?5500 and adds near?term cash/validation — the global co?development/co?commercialization deal includes significant upfront/near?term payments and up to large milestone upside, boosting the program’s commercial outlook. Astellas and Vir Biotechnology collaborate on VIR-5500
- Positive Sentiment: Updated Phase 1 data for VIR?5500 show encouraging safety and activity (notable higher?dose response rates), supporting the asset value that underpins the Astellas deal. VIR-5500 Phase 1 results
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and revenue surge: Q4 EPS topped estimates and revenue (~$64.1M) far exceeded consensus, helping justify higher analyst targets and fueling recent upside. Vir Q4 earnings highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham and other firms raised targets/ratings after the results and deal news, reinforcing bullish institutional views. Needham raises VIR price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will be highly visible to investors in March (TD Cowen, Leerink) — useful for clarification on milestones, commercialization plans and cash use. Investor conference participation
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and valuation pieces are amplifying interest and volume — increased coverage raises visibility but doesn’t change fundamentals alone. Valuation after collaboration & Phase 1 update
- Negative Sentiment: Public offering priced: Vir priced 17,647,058 shares at $8.50 (gross proceeds about $150M). Proceeds bolster the balance sheet but the issuance is dilutive and can pressure the stock near term. Public offering priced
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple insiders (CEO, EVPs, CFO, CAO, a director) reported stock sales across Feb. 23–25 — increases visible supply and can weigh on sentiment despite company progress. Insider selling report
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing losses: Despite revenue growth and partnership cash, Vir reported a sizable net loss and wide negative margins — long?term upside depends on execution, milestones and commercial ramp. 2025 financial results
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,100,000. GSK plc purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,562,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 988,262 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell?based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.
The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID?19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.
