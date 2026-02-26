Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Verneuil Vanina De Sells 13,700 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $134,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,483.24. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verneuil Vanina De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Verneuil Vanina De sold 3,117 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,705.01.

On Monday, February 23rd, Verneuil Vanina De sold 4,445 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $33,115.25.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 21,297,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

More Vir Biotechnology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,100,000. GSK plc purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,562,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 988,262 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell?based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID?19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

