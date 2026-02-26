CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $639.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

Here are the key takeaways from CMB.TECH’s conference call:

Get CMB.TECH alerts:

Strong Q4 and FY results — Q4 net profit of $90m (FY $140m), Q4 EBITDA $322m (FY $943m), liquidity of $560m, and an interim dividend of $0.16 (~$45m) were announced.

— Q4 net profit of $90m (FY $140m), Q4 EBITDA $322m (FY $943m), liquidity of $560m, and an interim dividend of $0.16 (~$45m) were announced. Deleveraging and locked-in gains — the Golden Ocean bridge was repaid at end?January (yielding ~$42m interest savings for 2026) and the company has secured >$420m in capital gains (?$50m booked in Q4, ~$370m previously locked in).

— the Golden Ocean bridge was repaid at end?January (yielding ~$42m interest savings for 2026) and the company has secured >$420m in capital gains (?$50m booked in Q4, ~$370m previously locked in). High spot exposure with upside in dry bulk — ~53,000 shipping days in 2026 (44,000 spot), including ~27,000 Capesize/Newcastlemax spot days, where each $10k above breakeven could generate ?$270m in cash flow and fundamentals look supportive.

— ~53,000 shipping days in 2026 (44,000 spot), including ~27,000 Capesize/Newcastlemax spot days, where each $10k above breakeven could generate ?$270m in cash flow and fundamentals look supportive. Near-term cash demands and medium-term tanker risk — $1.5bn remaining CapEx with ~ $1.2bn payable to yards in the next 12 months (financing claimed secured), and a rising crude tanker orderbook from 2028 could pressure rates unless scrapping or demand momentum continues.

CMB.TECH Stock Performance

Shares of CMB.TECH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 4,232,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,030. CMB.TECH has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in CMB.TECH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in CMB.TECH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter.

CMBT has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen cut CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMBT

CMB.TECH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMB.TECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMB.TECH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.