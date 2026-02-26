Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.46 million.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.4%

ACA traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.23. The stock had a trading volume of 322,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat — Arcosa reported EPS of $1.15 vs. the $0.95 consensus, a clear upside that likely drove buying interest. Quarterly Press Release

Quarterly earnings beat — Arcosa reported EPS of $1.15 vs. the $0.95 consensus, a clear upside that likely drove buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q4 / full?year results — Revenues rose 8% YoY to $716.7M in Q4 and Arcosa swung to positive net income vs. a prior-year loss, indicating improving operating performance. This supports the stock’s strength. Arcosa Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Solid Q4 / full?year results — Revenues rose 8% YoY to $716.7M in Q4 and Arcosa swung to positive net income vs. a prior-year loss, indicating improving operating performance. This supports the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Sale of marine/barge business — Arcosa agreed to carve out and sell Arcosa Marine (barge business) to Wynnchurch Capital in a deal reported at ~$450M, which should raise cash, simplify the portfolio and potentially improve margins. That strategic divestiture is being viewed favorably. Wynnchurch Capital to Acquire Arcosa Marine Wynnchurch to acquire Arcosa’s barge business for $450m

Sale of marine/barge business — Arcosa agreed to carve out and sell Arcosa Marine (barge business) to Wynnchurch Capital in a deal reported at ~$450M, which should raise cash, simplify the portfolio and potentially improve margins. That strategic divestiture is being viewed favorably. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance in line with expectations — Management set revenue guidance of $3.0–$3.1B, roughly matching consensus; that limits upside from the outlook but avoids a negative surprise. The company’s EPS guidance text was missing in the released summary, leaving an information gap investors may watch for.

FY2026 revenue guidance in line with expectations — Management set revenue guidance of $3.0–$3.1B, roughly matching consensus; that limits upside from the outlook but avoids a negative surprise. The company’s EPS guidance text was missing in the released summary, leaving an information gap investors may watch for. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Arcosa declared a $0.05 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ?0.2%). It’s a token return of capital but not material to income investors.

Dividend declared — Arcosa declared a $0.05 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ?0.2%). It’s a token return of capital but not material to income investors. Negative Sentiment: Small revenue miss for the quarter — Q4 revenue of $716.7M was slightly below analyst estimates ($719.5M), which is a modest negative datapoint amid otherwise positive operating signals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Quarry LP grew its position in Arcosa by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 77.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 200.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas?based industrial company that was formed through the spin?off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready?mix concrete.

