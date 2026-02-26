Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.67, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $464.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 549,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Zacks Research cut Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair started coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Report on DEC

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.