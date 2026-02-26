Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.67, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $464.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million.
Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 549,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Zacks Research cut Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair started coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.
The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- This makes me furious
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.