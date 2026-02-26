Reviewing Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) & Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Hermes International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.11 $24.54 million $0.37 427.62 Hermes International $18.10 billion 14.25 $5.12 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hermes International has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boyd Group Services and Hermes International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hermes International 0 3 0 2 2.80

Dividends

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hermes International pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Hermes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 0.27% 2.70% 0.91% Hermes International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hermes International beats Boyd Group Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services



Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Hermes International



Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

