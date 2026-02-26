Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Airgain updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Airgain’s conference call:

Secured a multi?year, multi?million dollar embedded antenna design win with a tier?one North American MNO for 5G home connectivity (FWA router and in?home extender) that is expected to enter mass production later this year.

embedded antenna design win with a tier?one North American MNO for 5G home connectivity (FWA router and in?home extender) that is expected to enter mass production later this year. AirgainConnect pipeline expanded to ~100 active opportunities (?40 tier?1/2) with over a quarter of tier?1/2 deals in trial or negotiation; management expects some tier?2 conversions beginning mid?2026 and broader commercialization as the year progresses.

(?40 tier?1/2) with over a quarter of tier?1/2 deals in trial or negotiation; management expects some tier?2 conversions beginning mid?2026 and broader commercialization as the year progresses. Lighthouse completed successful trials with a tier?1 U.S. MNO and a global tower operator demonstrating carrier aggregation, traffic offload and multi?carrier capacity; system?integrator and co?development partnerships are in place although material Lighthouse revenue is not expected until 2027.

with a tier?1 U.S. MNO and a global tower operator demonstrating carrier aggregation, traffic offload and multi?carrier capacity; system?integrator and co?development partnerships are in place although material Lighthouse revenue is not expected until 2027. Q4 sales were $12.1M (at the low end of guidance) and full?year revenue fell 15% to $51.8M, with adjusted EBITDA negative $1.5M and non?GAAP net loss per share $0.17, leaving a modest cash balance of $7.4M and near?term profitability pressure.

Acquired Nextivity’s HPUE product line (non?cash/non?equity) plus customers and a reseller agreement, which management says is immediately adjusted?EBITDA accretive, had roughly a $2M revenue run?rate last year, and strengthens AC Fleet/FirstNet and international opportunities.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 28,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,886. Airgain has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $63,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,540. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,313 shares of company stock valued at $156,888. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

