US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $48.71.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
