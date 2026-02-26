Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $5,132,120.04 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MDT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.97. 7,910,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $275,556,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

