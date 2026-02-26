Insider Selling: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) COO Sells 33,176 Shares of Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Laura sold 33,176 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,244,431.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,121.61. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Benjamin Laura also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, Benjamin Laura sold 5,106 shares of Oceaneering International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $188,309.28.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
OII stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. 1,160,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,549. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on OII. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Oceaneering International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Key Oceaneering International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade pushed short-term optimism — OII briefly traded up after an analyst upgrade that cited stronger outlook/valuation support. Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays published a bullish forecast calling for significant price appreciation, giving longer-term fundamental support for the shares. Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Market-note: coverage highlighted OII reaching a 52?week high, reflecting strength in the NYSE composite — a positive momentum signal but not a direct company event. Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) 52-Week High Reflects Strength In NYSE Composite
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by the COO — Benjamin Laura sold ~38,282 shares across Feb. 25–26 (reducing his stake ~42%), a sizeable disposal that can signal liquidity-taking or raise governance/conviction concerns. Benjamin Laura Form 4 (SEC)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior VPs executed meaningful sales — Earl Childress (~22,518 shares), Holly Kriendler (~24,805 shares across two days), Jennifer Fremont Simons (~10,284), and Christopher Dyer (~6,000) — many cuts reduced individual positions by ~20–39%, adding to downward pressure on sentiment. Earl Childress Form 4 (SEC) — representative
- Negative Sentiment: Director sale: Karen H. Beachy sold 9,800 shares (~30% reduction in her position), another governance/conviction signal that investors interpret negatively. Karen H. Beachy Form 4 (SEC)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
