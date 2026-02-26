Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontdoor says it stabilized membership in 2025 and expects ending member count to grow in 2026 , driven by ~5% first?year channel growth and improving DTC and real?estate momentum.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 1,213,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.34. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 66.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Frontdoor, Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

