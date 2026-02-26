Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sharon Jackson Sells 1,000 Shares

Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Fvcbankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $15,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,636.70. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fvcbankcorp Trading Up 0.3%

FVCB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 77,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,279. Fvcbankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.08%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fvcbankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fvcbankcorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Fvcbankcorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fvcbankcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 211,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 142,267 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 258.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 734,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 529,675 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 498.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fvcbankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fvcbankcorp

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

