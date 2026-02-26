Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.1%

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 360,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $659.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 190.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

