Burford Capital Limited Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.
Burford Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Burford Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Burford Capital Stock Down 11.2%
NYSE BUR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.73.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.
Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.
