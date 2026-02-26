IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $94,165.25 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd Cleveland sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.25, for a total transaction of $94,165.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,552,129. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IES Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of IESC stock traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $515.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.13. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $146.51 and a one year high of $537.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.72.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.00 million.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.
IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.
Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.
