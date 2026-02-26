Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1,000.24 EPS

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1,000.24, Zacks reports.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.71. 179,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,703,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,239,392.89. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,554 shares of company stock worth $43,484,018.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 72.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

