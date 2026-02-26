Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.6575 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 1.9% increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $97.45.
Key Headlines Impacting Sempra Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SRE beat Q4 EPS estimates ($1.28 vs. ~ $1.12 consensus), showing better-than-expected quarterly profitability which supported the stock. Sempra Q4 earnings beat
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised its five?year capital spending plan (reported +16%, plan now ~$65B) and highlighted investments in grid modernization and LNG/infrastructure — a growth signal that supports higher future regulated earnings. Reuters: Sempra lifts capital spending plan
- Positive Sentiment: Sempra issued an optimistic 2030 EPS outlook (guidance range raised), giving investors a clearer multi?year earnings trajectory. PR Newswire: 2025 results and 2030 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating and raised its price target, which can lend additional buying interest. InsiderMonkey: Morgan Stanley keeps Overweight
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released its full earnings materials and the conference?call transcript/slides for deeper investor review — useful for modelling but not a market mover by itself. Slide deck / press release
- Neutral Sentiment: Sempra provided FY2026 and FY2027 EPS ranges that largely overlap street estimates (FY2026: 4.80–5.30; FY2027: 5.10–5.70), leaving room for interpretation on near?term upside. PR Newswire: guidance ranges
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations (Q4 revenue $3.75B vs. ~$3.82B consensus) and Q4 EPS declined vs. last year ($1.28 vs. $1.50), which highlights near?term pressure on margins and growth. Zacks: revenues fall y/y
- Negative Sentiment: Reports noted tighter cash levels and lower quarterly profits year?over?year, which could constrain near?term flexibility. Zacks: cash and profit notes
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~30% in February, increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if sentiment turns negative. (Data point reported in market summary.)
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.
The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.
