Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.6575 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a 1.9% increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

