Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 30.8% increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Nordic American Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 148.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NAT traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 14,379,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 270.64 and a beta of -0.43.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is a Bermuda-based shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company’s fleet is employed on the spot and period charter markets, transporting crude oil across major global trade routes. By focusing on commercially flexible employment strategies, Nordic American Tankers seeks to optimize vessel utilization and generate stable income for shareholders.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Nordic American Tankers maintains technical and commercial management arrangements through established ship-management partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.