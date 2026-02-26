Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,956,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 992,698 shares.The stock last traded at $34.23 and had previously closed at $33.33.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

