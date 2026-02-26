Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 347020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.41.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

