Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$5.17, with a volume of 9873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of -0.28.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, soybean oil, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, tallow, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels.

