Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $119.9 million-$120.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.8 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.880-0.970 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 2,355,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,957. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto purchased 93,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $1,002,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 875,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,338,981.52. The trade was a 12.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $79,361.90. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,447 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,022,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 387,541 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 974,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 278,449 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

