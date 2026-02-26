Holly Kriendler Sells 5,798 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Holly Kriendler sold 5,798 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $216,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,631.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holly Kriendler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Holly Kriendler sold 19,007 shares of Oceaneering International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $717,134.11.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.16 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OII. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Oceaneering International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oceaneering International

More Oceaneering International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.