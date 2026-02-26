Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 and last traded at GBX 54, with a volume of 2788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.93.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors. It also invests in companies raising new share capital on the alternative investment market, as well as in technology-enabled companies in the United Kingdom.

