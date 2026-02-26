Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%.

Here are the key takeaways from Data I/O’s conference call:

Get Data I/O alerts:

The company says its multi-year transformation is ~ one year ahead of schedule , with investments in its core platform, cloud migration, cybersecurity remediation and company-wide AI deployment to drive faster product development and operational efficiency.

, with investments in its core platform, cloud migration, cybersecurity remediation and company-wide AI deployment to drive faster product development and operational efficiency. Data I/O is shifting from a programming CapEx focus to a larger data provisioning addressable market, announcing a strategic partnership with IAR for security provisioning and citing early customer demand from the build-out of edge AI infrastructure.

addressable market, announcing a strategic partnership with for security provisioning and citing early customer demand from the build-out of infrastructure. Financials showed near-term weakness — Q4 net sales of $4.0M (down from $5.2M), full-year revenue of $21.5M , bookings down, gross margin compression (Q4 43% vs. 52.2% prior year) and a full-year net loss of $5.0M , with cash declining to $7.9M .

(down from $5.2M), full-year revenue of , bookings down, gross margin compression (Q4 43% vs. 52.2% prior year) and a full-year net loss of , with cash declining to . Recurring revenue (consumables, adapters and services) provided stability at 58% of 2025 revenue , deferred revenue rose to about $1.5M , the company remains debt-free and targets an additional $1M of run-rate cost reductions to improve margins.

, deferred revenue rose to about , the company remains and targets an additional of run-rate cost reductions to improve margins. Management has an active, disciplined M&A pipeline to expand into programming services/tests and is exploring non?equity financing options; a shelf registration gives flexibility but there is no immediate plan to issue shares.

Data I/O Trading Down 2.4%

DAIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Data I/O has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 45.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 268,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAIO. Zacks Research raised shares of Data I/O to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.22 price objective on shares of Data I/O in a report on Friday, October 31st. Singular Research raised Data I/O to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAIO

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation is a provider of device programming solutions for semiconductor and microcontroller manufacturers, test houses, contract manufacturers and electronics design engineers. The company’s product portfolio includes universal and site-specific programmers, automated programming systems and software tools that enable high-volume production, development and field programming of non-volatile memories and microcontrollers. Data I/O’s solutions are designed to support a wide range of programmable devices, including Flash, EPROM, EEPROM, PLDs, FPGAs and automotive-grade microcontrollers.

The company’s flagship technologies include its high-speed FlashCORE III programming engines and the SB-OS-A automated handling system, which together streamline production workflows by providing scalable, multi-site programming capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.